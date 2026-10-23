Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
Bangladesh

Bangladesh strongly condemns Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

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Bangladesh strongly condemns Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh today strongly condemned the Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, including at Dammam airport, which caused casualties and injuries involving two Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh expressed heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and solidarity with the Saudi government and people, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Two Bangladeshis killed, 4 in ICU after Houthi attack on Riyadh Airportsama obyed, ajker patrika

It also called for an immediate cessation of all attacks and a peaceful resolution through diplomacy.

Topics:

BangladeshForeign MinistrySaudi ArabiaHouthi
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