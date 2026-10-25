NCC approves four new textbooks for Class 4 and Class 6
The National Curriculum Coordination Committee (NCC) has approved four new textbooks, subject to necessary revisions, for Class 4 and Class 6 students for the 2027 academic year.
The approved Class 4 books are `Culture of Bangladesh' and `Sports', while the Class 6 books are `Learning with Happiness' and `My Technical Education'.
The textbooks were approved at two separate NCC committee meetings held on Sunday at the International Mother Language Institute.
Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister Dr A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon attended the meetings as chief guest.
Primary and Mass Education Secretary Jesmin Nahar chaired the meetings. State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Gias Uddin, Chief Information Commissioner Dr Nahrin Islam Khan, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Abu Abdullah M Saleh and other committee members were also present.