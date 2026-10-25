NCC approves four new textbooks for Class 4 and Class 6

The National Curriculum Coordination Committee (NCC) has approved four new textbooks, subject to necessary revisions, for Class 4 and Class 6 students for the 2027 academic year.

The approved Class 4 books are `Culture of Bangladesh' and `Sports', while the Class 6 books are `Learning with Happiness' and `My Technical Education'.

The textbooks were approved at two separate NCC committee meetings held on Sunday at the International Mother Language Institute.