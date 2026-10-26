Bangladesh Surpasses India in Per Capita GDP: What Does It Really Mean

Bangladesh’s per capita gross domestic product is projected to exceed India’s in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook, although India is expected to retain a significantly larger economy, stronger purchasing power and faster growth.

The IMF projects Bangladesh’s per capita GDP at $2,886 in 2026, compared with $2,749 for India. Bangladesh, with a population of about 175 million, is expected to move ahead of India despite India’s total GDP being nearly eight times larger. GDP measures the total monetary value of all goods and services produced within a country during a specified period. Per capita GDP is calculated by dividing total GDP by the population.

Bangladesh’s total GDP is projected to reach $506.4 billion in 2026, while India’s economy is forecast to be worth $4.15 trillion. Bangladesh’s economy is also now larger than that of Pakistan, the country from which it gained independence in 1971. Economists have attributed Bangladesh’s economic progress over the past two decades to its $38 billion garment industry, remittances sent by Bangladeshis working abroad and rising female participation in the workforce. High inflation and slower economic growth, however, are putting pressure on Bangladesh’s progress. India’s economy is expected to grow by 7% in 2026, compared with projected growth of 3.6% for Bangladesh. The IMF report highlighted differences in how India and Bangladesh may respond to economic pressures in energy markets caused by inflation and two major wars.

Bangladesh’s per capita GDP advantage reverses when measured by purchasing power parity, or PPP, which adjusts for differences in local prices. India’s per capita GDP on a PPP basis is projected at $12,998, compared with $10,884 for Bangladesh. PPP is an economic measure indicating how much people can actually buy with their money in different countries after accounting for differences in the cost of living. The figures indicate that Indians have greater purchasing power than Bangladeshis. The IMF forecasts average consumer inflation of 8.7% in Bangladesh, compared with 5% in India, indicating greater pressure from living costs in Bangladesh. India remains relatively wealthier than Bangladesh and has a larger industrial base, including a significant information technology sector. India’s projected 7% growth rate in 2026 is nearly double Bangladesh’s expected 3.6% expansion. Average per capita GDP in developing economies stands at about $7,746, while the global average is approximately $15,889. Bangladesh’s projected per capita GDP of $2,886 and India’s $2,749 remain well below both benchmarks.

The IMF forecasts Bangladesh’s per capita GDP will rise to $3,219 next year, still above India’s projected $3,036. The narrow gap is expected to continue in 2028. India’s per capita GDP is projected to reach $3,661 in 2029, overtaking Bangladesh’s estimated $3,334, based on current growth forecasts. Experts said Bangladesh’s projected per capita GDP may move slightly above India’s, but the country faces weaker growth in the near future. Per capita GDP alone does not provide a complete picture of an economy because it can conceal inequality in income and wealth. Dollar-based figures are also affected by foreign exchange rates, meaning relative rankings can change even without changes in economic output. Bangladesh’s growth over the past two decades has been driven largely by export-oriented manufacturing, particularly the ready-made garment industry, which has been a major source of export earnings and employment. Remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas have also played a major role. India has a more diversified economy, with manufacturing, agriculture and services all playing major roles. Its domestic market, information technology and business services, industrial base and demand from domestic consumers provide multiple sources of economic activity.