US Midterm Elections: Democrats Win Control of Senate and House, Ending Republican Control

Democrats have won control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, ending the Republican Party’s control of Congress and handing the opposition greater powers to investigate and oversee President Donald Trump’s administration during the final two years of his presidency.

According to CNN, Democrats had won the 218 seats needed for a majority in the 435-member House of Representatives at the time of reporting and were leading in 39 further races. Republicans had won 126 seats and were leading in 46 others. Democrats had earlier secured the four Senate seats required to take control of the chamber from Republicans. The party’s victories mark the end of the Republican “trifecta” in Washington, where the party had controlled the presidency, Senate and House after its 2024 election victory.

Democrats capitalised on Trump’s historically declining popularity to record major gains, including Senate victories in longstanding Republican strongholds such as South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio and Kansas. In South Carolina, Democratic candidate and physician Annie Andrews defeated Republican candidate Darlene Graham to win the Senate seat. Graham is the sister of the late longtime senator Lindsey Graham. No Democrat had won a Senate election in the state since 1998. In North Carolina, former governor Roy Cooper, the Democratic candidate, defeated Republican rival Michael Whatley. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated state Attorney General Ken Paxton in a major victory for the party in a Republican stronghold. Talarico, a theology student, delivered the first statewide Democratic victory in Texas since 1994, according to the report.

In Ohio, Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown defeated incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted, flipping the seat. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton, a megachurch pastor, defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The outgoing 119th Congress had 53 Republican senators, while Democrats held 45 seats. Two independent senators caucused with Democrats. Tuesday’s results shifted Senate majority control to Democrats. Democrats also retained several seats already under their control. Senator Jon Ossoff won re-election in the swing state of Georgia, while Mark Warner, who has served in the Senate for 17 years, retained his Virginia seat. Thirty-five Senate seats were contested in the midterm elections, including 33 regular elections and two special elections in Ohio and Florida. The special elections were required after then-Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio resigned their Senate seats after joining Trump’s second administration in 2025.

At least seven Senate races were expected to be closely contested: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Ohio, Texas and Michigan. Texas and Kansas are not usually considered competitive states because of their strong Republican support. Kansas last elected a Democratic senator in 1932. Analysts cited inflation, Trump’s tariffs, the Iran war, and voter concerns about Trump’s conduct and personal wealth accumulation as significant factors behind the Republican defeat. A CNN voter survey found that more than six in 10 voters disapproved of Trump’s performance. A majority of those respondents expressed strong dissatisfaction with him, while two-thirds of surveyed voters said Trump’s policies had worsened US economic conditions. Final vote counting has not yet been completed, meaning the exact size of Democratic majorities in both chambers remains unclear. The report said, however, that Democrats were expected to hold sufficient majorities in both chambers to retain control even if they lost the support of some members. Control of both chambers will give Democrats greater authority to investigate and scrutinise the Trump administration. The party will be able to launch investigations and issue subpoenas requiring individuals and institutions to appear before Congress.