US Midterm Elections: Why it matters for Trump and Congress

The United States will hold midterm elections on November 3, when voters will elect members of the House of Representatives and Senate and determine which party controls Congress. Although the vote will not decide the presidency, it is being seen as a significant midterm test of public opinion for President Donald Trump. US presidential elections are held every four years, while congressional elections take place every two years. Congressional polls held midway through a president’s four-year term are known as midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the 100-member Senate will be contested in this election. Several states will also hold elections for governors and other offices.

The midterm elections will not determine the length of Trump’s presidency. Under constitutional rules, Trump will remain president until the end of his term. The elections could, however, alter the balance of power in Congress. The US Congress has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both chambers play a role in passing federal laws, although they differ in membership, electoral systems and responsibilities. The House of Representatives has 435 members, with seats allocated among states according to population. All House seats are contested in every congressional election because representatives serve two-year terms. The Senate has 100 members, with each state electing two senators. Senators serve six-year terms, and elections are held for roughly one-third of Senate seats every two years. Control of both the House and Senate is important for any party seeking to advance its legislative agenda. Winning the House does not guarantee control of the Senate, and winning the Senate does not ensure control of the House.

The election will determine the level of congressional support Trump receives during the remainder of his presidency. If Republicans retain control of both chambers, the Trump administration may find it comparatively easier to pass legislation, although divisions within the party could still obstruct major bills. If Democrats win control of either chamber, passing the administration’s legislation could become more difficult. Democratic control of House committees would also give the party greater authority to investigate administration decisions and oversee government activities. The two chambers have separate roles in impeachment proceedings. The House of Representatives can initiate impeachment proceedings, while the Senate conducts the trial and decides whether an official should be convicted and removed from office. Opposition control of either chamber, however, would not automatically trigger or complete impeachment. A shift in congressional control could also affect negotiations between the president and Congress over government spending, tax policy and other major policies. Recent opinion polls show that Trump’s approval rating has declined. According to polling website Silver Bulletin, his approval rating was slightly above 50% at the start of his second term. It had fallen to about 37% by early October, while 61% of respondents expressed disapproval of him during the same period. The midterm elections are not simply a direct choice between Trump and his political opponents. Voters will elect candidates in individual congressional races, while many areas will also vote for state and local offices. Issues including the cost of living, employment, healthcare, immigration, education and the direction of the economy may influence voters’ decisions. Some voters may cast ballots to support Trump’s policies, while others may vote to ensure congressional oversight and checks on the administration. Candidates’ past records, campaign promises and positions on issues important to their constituencies may also affect voting decisions. The importance of particular issues may vary among states and voter groups. The United States does not have a single nationwide ballot; the candidates and offices available to each voter depend on where they live.