PM reached Istanbul to attend the COP31 world leaders' summit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reached Istanbul en route to Antalya this afternoon on a three-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the COP31 World Leaders' Summit, where he will address a plenary session and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines. "A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and other members of his entourage landed at Istanbul Airport at 12:40pm (local time) en route to Antalya in Turkiye," said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu. Earlier, the premier and his entourage departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:30 am (Bangladesh time). The prime minister will hold his first bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this evening at 6:30 pm (local time) at the Maxx Royal Hotel, according to his tour schedule and Foreign Ministry sources. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investment and expand cooperation in key sectors.

The COP31 World Leaders' Summit will be held on November 11-12, and the prime minister will deliver Bangladesh's statement at the plenary session on November 12. He will outline Bangladesh's position on climate justice, the historical responsibility of developed countries, climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, and climate-resilient sustainable development. Bilateral meetings are being arranged with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, while a meeting with the UNDP Administrator is also being explored, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka on Monday. The foreign secretary said the talks are expected to cover bilateral relations, trade and investment, and climate cooperation, and hoped they would open new opportunities to advance Bangladesh's economic and geopolitical interests. He said Bangladesh contributes only 0.05 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Securing climate justice, adaptation finance, action on loss and damage, and delivery of developed countries' climate finance commitments are therefore Bangladesh's foremost priorities, he said. On compensation for climate-related losses and damage, he said Bangladesh presents estimates of its losses at international forums to raise awareness and mobilise cooperation. Though estimates vary, he said, doing so helps advance the country's interests. Bangladesh will also showcase its achievements in climate resilience and share its experience of tackling climate impacts across South Asia and the wider Asian region. It has set up a jute pavilion in the conference's Green Zone to promote jute's diverse uses, environmental benefits and potential as an alternative to plastic. A joint declaration between Bangladesh and Turkiye on promoting jute and jute products is also envisaged. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will organise two side events in the Blue Zone on November 12 and 13. One will focus on women's particular vulnerability to climate change in Bangladesh, and the other on the challenges of promoting biodegradable, zero-waste jute products as alternatives to synthetic polymers.