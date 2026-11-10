Bilateral meeting held between PM and Turkish President Erdogan

The talks began at 7:15 pm local time today at the Maxx Royal Hotel, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister (1) Humaiun Kobir are attending the meeting, he said.

The meeting is taking place a day before the start of the UN climate change summit, COP31, in Antalya.

The Prime Minister landed in Antalya at 4:03 pm local time today on a three-day official visit to attend the COP31 World Leaders' Summit. His wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, is accompanying him.