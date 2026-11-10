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Bilateral meeting held between PM and Turkish President Erdogan

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Bilateral meeting held between PM and Turkish President Erdogan
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya.

The talks began at 7:15 pm local time today at the Maxx Royal Hotel, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

PM reached Istanbul to attend the COP31 world leaders' summitPM-Istambul,-PMO-Ajker-Patrika

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister (1) Humaiun Kobir are attending the meeting, he said.

The meeting is taking place a day before the start of the UN climate change summit, COP31, in Antalya.

The Prime Minister landed in Antalya at 4:03 pm local time today on a three-day official visit to attend the COP31 World Leaders' Summit. His wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, is accompanying him.

PM leaves tomorrow for COP31 summit in Türkiyepm_30_07

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique RahmanTurkeyForeign MinisterHumaiun KobirPMKhalilur RahmanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
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