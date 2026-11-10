8 dengue deaths, 1595 hospital admissions in 24 hours

Eight people died from dengue and 1,595 patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

Government figures put the country’s dengue death toll for the year at 474. During the first 10 days of November alone, 55 people died from the mosquito-borne disease.

October recorded 174 dengue deaths, while 148 people died in September, according to the official data.