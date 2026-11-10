8 dengue deaths, 1595 hospital admissions in 24 hours
Eight people died from dengue and 1,595 patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.
Government figures put the country’s dengue death toll for the year at 474. During the first 10 days of November alone, 55 people died from the mosquito-borne disease.
October recorded 174 dengue deaths, while 148 people died in September, according to the official data.
Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with 565 patients admitted to different hospitals. Seven deaths were also reported in the division during the period.
Dhaka Division has recorded 63,035 dengue hospital admissions so far this year, with 231 deaths. A total of 2,693 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in the division.
Other new admissions over the past 24 hours included 73 in Mymensingh Division, 206 in Chattogram Division, 220 in Khulna Division, 229 in Rajshahi Division, 71 in Rangpur Division, 211 in Barishal Division and 20 in Sylhet Division.