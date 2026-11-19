Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad) has called for raising public awareness through Friday sermons to prevent possible sabotage by the members of activities-banned Bangladesh Awami League and its associates bodies and maintain peace and order in the country.

“Alongside the administration and law enforcement agencies, the involvement of local prominent personalities, religious leaders, mosque imams and khatibs, and the general people is crucial to prevent possible sabotage by the members of activities-banned Awami League and its associates bodies in different parts of the country, including Gopalganj, and maintain peace and order,” he said.

In a statement issued here today, he urged mosque imams and khatibs to deliver speeches to raise public awareness about maintaining peace and order, refraining from sabotage and remaining alert to suspicious activities.

Urging everyone to remain vigilant about any suspicious activities, the minister said that if any sabotage or suspicious activities are noticed anywhere, the relevant authorities should be informed immediately.

Kaikobad expressed the hope that everyone, including religious leaders, would play a collective and responsible role in safeguarding peace, stability and the lives and property of the people.

