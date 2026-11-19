The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday in Gambia’s case accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya population. The ruling will be read at 10am local time at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, or 9pm Bangladesh time, and may take up to 90 minutes.

Al Jazeera reported that the judgment could mark the first time the ICJ declares that a state committed genocide. The court’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed, although the ICJ has limited powers to enforce its decisions. Gambia may seek action from the United Nations Security Council if Myanmar ignores the ruling. Muslim-majority West African nation Gambia filed the case against Myanmar in November 2019 with the backing of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Gambia alleges that Myanmar, as a state, bears responsibility for genocide committed against the Rohingya during a military operation in 2017.

At least 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar for Bangladesh following the military operation. Most Rohingya are Muslim, while Myanmar is a Buddhist-majority country. Rohingya survivors described killings, widespread rape and the burning of entire villages during the operation. A United Nations fact-finding mission also said in its report that “genocidal acts” had been committed during the military campaign. Myanmar has denied the genocide allegations. Myanmar maintains that its forces lawfully conducted operations in response to attacks by armed groups and argues that there is no direct evidence of an intention to destroy the Rohingya, in whole or in part. Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, an act can be considered genocide only if there is proven specific intent to destroy, wholly or partially, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. The ICJ has not previously held a state directly responsible for committing genocide. In 2007, the court found Serbia responsible for failing to prevent the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, in which more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed. The court, however, ruled that Serbia had not itself committed genocide.