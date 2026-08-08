Lionel Messi's father Jorge dies aged 68

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, has died aged 68, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's childhood club Newell's Old Boys announced on Saturday.
Argentinian media reported Jorge Messi had passed away on Friday in a
hospital in Rosario.
"His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential
in backing every step of Lionel," Newell's Old Boys said in a social media
post.
Jorge Messi was his son's first coach in Argentina and his sole companion
when he first moved to Barcelona as a child, before later becoming his agent.
"My father helped me enormously. He is very critical of me. That made me
always want to push myself further," Lionel Messi told DirecTV Sports in
2022.
Messi's family asked the media for "humanity" during the recent World Cup
amid persistent rumours over Jorge's health.
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