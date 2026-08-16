Bangladesh beat Australia by 9 wickets in Darwin to seal first-ever Test win on Australian soil

Bangladesh made history by defeating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin, registering their first Test victory on Australian soil. Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, the tourists chased down 57 and wrapped up the match inside three and a half days.
Pre-series discussion in cricket circles had centred on how long Bangladesh could survive in Australian conditions, especially after the batters struggled in the warm-up match. Bangladesh answered that pressure emphatically with a landmark win.
Bangladesh had previously beaten Australia in the format at home in 2017. Returning to face Australia in Tests after nine years, they maintained their winning run against the hosts.
Set a modest target of 57, Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim early in the chase. The opener, who had scored 101 in the first innings, was dismissed for a duck this time. The early setback did not disrupt the pursuit, as Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam completed the job.
Mominul and Shadman added an unbeaten 53 runs for the second wicket. The former captain sealed victory with a boundary off the second ball of the 15th over bowled by Beau Webster. Mominul scored 30 with two fours, while Shadman made 25 with four boundaries.
Bangladesh laid the foundations for victory with a commanding all-round display. Australia, led by Pat Cummins, were bowled out for 198 in the first innings as Bangladesh’s attack dominated. Steve Smith top-scored with 71, and no other Australia batter was allowed to settle. Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler with 6 wickets for 55 runs.
Bangladesh replied with 426 in their first innings. Tanzid made 101, Shanto scored 84, Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 65, and Mominul contributed 49. The 228-run first-innings lead proved decisive.
Australia could not produce anything extraordinary in the second innings after falling behind and were all out for 284. Mehidy took five wickets, while Tanvir claimed three.
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