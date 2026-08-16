Bangladesh beat Australia by 9 wickets in Darwin to seal first-ever Test win on Australian soil

Bangladesh made history by defeating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin, registering their first Test victory on Australian soil. Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, the tourists chased down 57 and wrapped up the match inside three and a half days.

Pre-series discussion in cricket circles had centred on how long Bangladesh could survive in Australian conditions, especially after the batters struggled in the warm-up match. Bangladesh answered that pressure emphatically with a landmark win.

Bangladesh had previously beaten Australia in the format at home in 2017. Returning to face Australia in Tests after nine years, they maintained their winning run against the hosts.

Set a modest target of 57, Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim early in the chase. The opener, who had scored 101 in the first innings, was dismissed for a duck this time. The early setback did not disrupt the pursuit, as Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam completed the job.