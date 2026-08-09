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Will India come to Bangladesh to play Cricket

Sports Desk
Will India come to Bangladesh to play Cricket
Bangladesh-India series is still doubtful. Photo: Collected

Political tensions have created uncertainty over India’s tour of Bangladesh. Amid the uncertainty, however, state minister of sports Aminul Haque has offered some hope regarding the series. He said that efforts are underway to resolve all the complications surrounding the series very soon.

Although Aminul has expressed optimism, the current situation suggests otherwise. On August 5, the second anniversary of the fall of the Awami League government, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined an event organized by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi and delivered a speech online. In response, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strongly worded statement expressing deep displeasure and describing the incident as an insult to Bangladesh’s sovereignty.

The incident has once again created tensions in political relations between Bangladesh and India. Against this backdrop, the cricket boards of both countries are also not optimistic about the series. Therefore, although the series has not been officially cancelled, it is more or less certain that it will not take place as scheduled.

The Indian team was supposed to tour Bangladesh last August to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The tour was postponed by the cricket boards of both countries due to political circumstances. According to the revised schedule, the series is supposed to take place next month, but political tensions have once again raised strong possibilities that the series will be postponed.

Amid the uncertainty, Aminul has now offered a message of hope. He visited Kamalapur Stadium today. When a journalist asked whether the government was taking any initiative regarding the India series, Aminul said, ‘We are already working on the matter, starting with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our foreign minister and state minister are working with the Indian High Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Please give us a little time. The work is ongoing. Inshallah, I hope that very soon we will be able to ensure that the Bangladesh-India series, which is supposed to be held in Dhaka, goes ahead. Work regarding the series is currently underway. I hope we will be able to resolve this issue very soon.’

Topics:

SportsBangladesh Cricket
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