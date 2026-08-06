Miraz Hits Century in Warm-up Match

Mehidy Hasan Miraz answered his critics in emphatic fashion with an unbeaten century, but the rest of Bangladesh's batting line-up endured a disappointing outing as the tourists were bowled out for 263 against a Cricket Australia XI in their warm-up match ahead of the Test series.
Miraz, who recently lost the Bangladesh ODI captaincy after failing to meet the team management's expectations, faces renewed competition for his place across formats. Under pressure to make a statement, the all-rounder delivered with the bat, compiling a superb unbeaten 109 to rescue Bangladesh from a precarious position.
The warm-up fixture also exposed Bangladesh's batting frailties before the much-anticipated Test series against Australia. Several established batters struggled against an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI pace attack, raising concerns ahead of the opening Test.
Bangladesh's innings got off to the worst possible start after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim was dismissed for a duck with just seven runs on the board.
Shadman Islam showed promise but failed to convert his start, falling for 31 to spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. Mominul Haque managed only 16, while veteran Mushfiqur Rahim departed without scoring as Bangladesh slumped to 61 for 4.
Captain Shanto attempted to stabilise the innings with a composed 37 but was unable to provide the substantial contribution his side needed.
Amid the collapse, Miraz stood firm. Batting at No. 7, he rebuilt the innings almost single-handedly, receiving limited support from the lower order. He reached his century from just 102 deliveries, striking 10 fours and four sixes in an authoritative knock.
Soumya Sarkar contributed 16 during a 48-run partnership for the seventh wicket, while Taijul Islam added 10 in a 30-run stand.
Miraz then shared Bangladesh's highest partnership of the innings—a resilient 69-run last-wicket stand with Khaled Ahmed. Khaled made 15 before being dismissed by Jarcis Wadia, ending the innings, while Miraz remained unbeaten on a magnificent 109.
Although Bangladesh posted 263, the innings will be remembered more for Miraz's defiant century than the collective performance of the batting unit, which failed to capitalise against a relatively inexperienced opposition attack just days before the Test series begins.
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