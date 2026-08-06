Miraz Hits Century in Warm-up Match

Mehidy Hasan Miraz answered his critics in emphatic fashion with an unbeaten century, but the rest of Bangladesh's batting line-up endured a disappointing outing as the tourists were bowled out for 263 against a Cricket Australia XI in their warm-up match ahead of the Test series.

Miraz, who recently lost the Bangladesh ODI captaincy after failing to meet the team management's expectations, faces renewed competition for his place across formats. Under pressure to make a statement, the all-rounder delivered with the bat, compiling a superb unbeaten 109 to rescue Bangladesh from a precarious position.

The warm-up fixture also exposed Bangladesh's batting frailties before the much-anticipated Test series against Australia. Several established batters struggled against an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI pace attack, raising concerns ahead of the opening Test.

Bangladesh's innings got off to the worst possible start after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim was dismissed for a duck with just seven runs on the board.