BNP nominates Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as acting Secretary General

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as its acting secretary general with immediate effect, according to a notice issued on Thursday.

The notice, signed by BNP Assistant Office Secretary Munir Hossain, said Rizvi, a member of the party’s National Standing Committee, had been nominated to the post under Article 7(b)(6) of the BNP constitution.

The appointment takes effect immediately, the notice added.