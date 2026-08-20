BNP nominates Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as acting Secretary General

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as its acting secretary general with immediate effect, according to a notice issued on Thursday.
The notice, signed by BNP Assistant Office Secretary Munir Hossain, said Rizvi, a member of the party’s National Standing Committee, had been nominated to the post under Article 7(b)(6) of the BNP constitution.
The appointment takes effect immediately, the notice added.
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