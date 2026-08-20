Ajker Patrika
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BNP nominates Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as acting Secretary General

Staff Correspondent, Dhaka
BNP nominates Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as acting Secretary General
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: BNP Media Cell

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as its acting secretary general with immediate effect, according to a notice issued on Thursday.

The notice, signed by BNP Assistant Office Secretary Munir Hossain, said Rizvi, a member of the party’s National Standing Committee, had been nominated to the post under Article 7(b)(6) of the BNP constitution.

The appointment takes effect immediately, the notice added.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir elected 23rd President of Bangladeshed9d7ae7-aeab-47f2-ae63-fd65a032b21a

Topics:

BNPMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirRuhul Kabir Rizvi
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