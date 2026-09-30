Tarek Rahman’s India Trip Confirmed, No Cause for Haste: Dinesh Trivedi

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India was “100% confirmed”, but no discussions had yet taken place on its date or timing.

Asked about the timing of the prime minister’s India visit, Trivedi said, “To be honest, there has been no discussion about the date. Neither the month nor the date—nothing has been discussed. But the visit will take place; that is 100% certain. There is no benefit to anyone in rushing. We must ensure that proper preparations are made.”

Trivedi made the remarks to journalists after a courtesy meeting with Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan in Dhaka.

Trivedi said people in both countries were interested in the prime minister’s India visit, adding that Dhaka-Delhi relations faced several challenges.

Trivedi said a meeting between the two prime ministers could help resolve those issues.

“Trade, water and other important issues may be discussed at a meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries,” the Indian high commissioner said. “Officials need to work before such a summit, and there should also be matters that can be implemented after the meeting.”