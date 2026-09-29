6 More Die of Dengue, 1942 Hospitalised

Bangladesh recorded six more dengue-related deaths and 1,942 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours ending at 8am on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The deaths raised the country’s dengue toll for the current month to 142 and the total for the year to 239.
The figures were released in the Directorate General of Health Services’ updated dengue bulletin on Tuesday, covering the period from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.
Three of the six people who died were receiving treatment in Rajshahi. One death each was reported at hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka division areas.
Bangladesh recorded two dengue deaths in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 142 in September, according to the health directorate.
Hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area admitted 178 new dengue patients in the past 24 hours, while hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area admitted 229 patients. A further 378 patients were admitted outside the Dhaka city corporation areas.
Chattogram division reported the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 301 patients. Khulna recorded 264 admissions, Barishal 213, Rajshahi 197, Mymensingh 120, Rangpur 56 and Sylhet six.
A total of 77,672 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals nationwide since January 1 this year. Of them, 72,008 have been discharged after recovery, while 5,425 patients remain hospitalised.
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