Two Youths Shot During Adabor Police Raid Over Alleged House Grab Attempt

Two youths were shot in the legs during a police raid in Dhaka’s Adabor early on Monday, September 28, in connection with a case over an alleged house grab attempt, vandalism and extortion, police said. Four people were arrested during the operation, while police said a total of 10 people had been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at about 2:35am behind the fairground beside the canal near the Nabodoy Housing kitchen market in Adabor. According to Adabor Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Zahidul Islam Jahangir, a case was filed at the police station on September 27 over an alleged attempt to seize a house on Road No. 8 in Shyamoli Housing, along with vandalism and extortion. Police had been conducting raids in different areas to arrest the accused. Police received information at about 2am that several accused in the case were staying beside the canal behind the fairground near the Nabodoy Housing kitchen market, the officer said. A police team subsequently launched a raid at the location.

Seven to eight alleged criminals attempted to attack police with sharp weapons after becoming aware of the officers’ presence, Jahangir said. Police fired two shotgun rounds in self-defence from a weapon carried by Constable Mosherkul Islam, according to the officer. Rajib Hawlader and Sagar, also known as Chhoto Bigar, were shot in the legs. Police arrested Rajib, Sagar, Shakib and Rashed from the scene, while the others fled, police said. Police recovered a steel sharp machete, a samurai weapon and a kirich from the scene.