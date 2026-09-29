No Urgency Over PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Says Indian Envoy

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said there was no urgency over Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed visit to India, stating that discussions remained positive and a meeting between the two countries’ leaders would be held at a mutually convenient time.
Trivedi met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning. The meeting lasted about an hour and covered all issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and India.
In a statement on the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladesh had expressed its firm commitment to working with India with foresight and mutual respect.
Speaking to journalists after the courtesy meeting, Trivedi said he had a personal-level relationship with Humayun Kabir. The High Commissioner said no specific issue had been discussed and expressed positive feelings about the exchange.
Responding to questions from journalists, Trivedi said, “We must certainly allow appropriate time.”
The Indian High Commissioner said India’s invitation to Tarique Rahman remained open. Trivedi expressed hope that the visit would take place whenever the two prime ministers considered it appropriate.
Trivedi said he did not see any need for haste at this stage over a meeting between the heads of government of the two countries.
Two youths were shot in the legs during a police raid in Dhaka’s Adabor early on Monday, September 28, in connection with a case over an alleged house grab attempt, vandalism and extortion, police said. Four people were arrested during the operation, while police said a total of 10 people had been a8 hours ago
Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday said the proposed Cyber Security (Amendment) Act, 2026, would not be allowed to become a repressive law, adding that the government was taking maximum precautions to ensure that journalists and media outlets were not subjected to its misuse.1 days ago
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam has warned that bus companies operating in Dhaka must improve passenger services, safety and discipline within a specified period or risk being replaced, having their routes cancelled, or facing government-run bus operations. The minister made1 days ago
Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister Dr A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon said verification of the addresses and required information of 817 candidates recommended for assistant teacher posts at government primary schools remains pending. The verification process will continue until October 1,