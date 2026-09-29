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No Urgency Over PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Says Indian Envoy

Staff Reporter
No Urgency Over PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Says Indian Envoy
Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir. Photo: PI

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said there was no urgency over Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed visit to India, stating that discussions remained positive and a meeting between the two countries’ leaders would be held at a mutually convenient time.

Trivedi met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning. The meeting lasted about an hour and covered all issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and India.

In a statement on the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladesh had expressed its firm commitment to working with India with foresight and mutual respect.

Speaking to journalists after the courtesy meeting, Trivedi said he had a personal-level relationship with Humayun Kabir. The High Commissioner said no specific issue had been discussed and expressed positive feelings about the exchange.

Responding to questions from journalists, Trivedi said, “We must certainly allow appropriate time.”

The Indian High Commissioner said India’s invitation to Tarique Rahman remained open. Trivedi expressed hope that the visit would take place whenever the two prime ministers considered it appropriate.

Trivedi said he did not see any need for haste at this stage over a meeting between the heads of government of the two countries.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime MinisterTarique RahmanIndiaIndian High Commissioner
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No Urgency Over PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Says Indian Envoy