No Urgency Over PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Says Indian Envoy

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said there was no urgency over Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed visit to India, stating that discussions remained positive and a meeting between the two countries’ leaders would be held at a mutually convenient time.

Trivedi met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning. The meeting lasted about an hour and covered all issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and India. In a statement on the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladesh had expressed its firm commitment to working with India with foresight and mutual respect.

Speaking to journalists after the courtesy meeting, Trivedi said he had a personal-level relationship with Humayun Kabir. The High Commissioner said no specific issue had been discussed and expressed positive feelings about the exchange. Responding to questions from journalists, Trivedi said, “We must certainly allow appropriate time.”