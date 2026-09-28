Home Minister Vows Cyber Security Act Will Not Be Reppressive

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday said the proposed Cyber Security (Amendment) Act, 2026, would not be allowed to become a repressive law, adding that the government was taking maximum precautions to ensure that journalists and media outlets were not subjected to its misuse.

Ahmed made the remarks at a media briefing after a consultation meeting at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat. The meeting was the government’s second consultation with editors and representatives of leading print and electronic media outlets, prominent journalists, newspaper organisations and professional bodies representing journalists, he said.

The draft bill, prepared to amend the Cyber Security Act, had previously been placed before the Cabinet. The Cabinet directed the government to hold extensive discussions and consultations with information technology experts working in cyberspace and all relevant stakeholders, Ahmed said. The government published the draft bill on a website to gather views from all sections of society and prevent it from becoming an instrument of repression, he said. Various institutions, human rights organisations, students and users of cyberspace have already submitted opinions, which have been compiled by the government. At the first meeting with editors on September 10, participants decided to submit clear written opinions at the next meeting or through the website. Several participants presented summaries of their views at Monday’s meeting and pledged to submit written recommendations. Ahmed referred to a proposal by Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star, for more time and intensive discussions involving media and cyber experts to ensure that media organisations are not harmed and that necessary safeguards are included in the law.

“The government has gladly accepted the proposal,” Ahmed said. “We did not make this law to target the media, nor do we want to. Our main objective is to ensure that no journalist becomes a victim of the misuse of this law.” Another significant proposal at the meeting called for making prior court approval mandatory before any action is taken against, or any arrest is made of, a journalist, Ahmed said. The government considers the proposal highly appropriate and logical, he said, adding that it would be incorporated into the bill after formal recommendations are received from stakeholders within the next 15 days. The government has also decided to include provisions setting specific time limits for the disposal of cases and appeals, so that no one remains indefinitely caught up in legal proceedings, Ahmed said. A special coordination mechanism will be formed to finalise the draft law, with the Principal Information Officer assigned central responsibility for coordination and consultations.

The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will jointly coordinate the process. Representatives of the Editors’ Council, electronic media organisations and a special panel of cyber experts formed by the Information Technology Ministry will participate. Relevant representatives will submit specific recommendations within seven to 15 days, Ahmed said. The concerned ministries and committee members will meet jointly after 15 days to make decisions. The revised draft, based on the recommendations received, will be republished on the website before being sent to the Cabinet. Members of the public and stakeholders will again be able to submit opinions, with acceptable proposals incorporated into the draft.