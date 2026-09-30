BFIU Seeks Salman Mohammad Muktadir’s Bank Account and Transaction Details

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has requested bank account information and transaction records of social media personality Salman Mohammad Muktadir from banks across the country, directing them to provide the details urgently.

In an email sent at 10:38am on Wednesday, the BFIU instructed relevant banks to submit information on accounts held in Muktadir’s name, including account opening forms, Know Your Customer (KYC) documents and account statements. The BFIU also asked banks to provide soft copies of KYC information and account statements for accounts held by Muktadir.

Banks were further instructed to complete an attached Excel file with all account-related information, including interest income and tax deducted at source (TDS) details for each identified account. The information was required to be submitted within one hour through the goAML message board. The BFIU email also directed banks to maintain confidentiality under the relevant provisions of a BFIU circular. The message was sent to several banks, including state-owned, private and foreign commercial banks. Muktadir recently drew attention after his studio at ECB Chattar in Manikdi was vandalised. Miscreants entered the studio and damaged various items, prompting widespread reaction on social media.