Health center attack: BNP MP Misti resigns on PM directive

BNP reserved-seat Member of Parliament Ferdousi Ahmed Misti has been instructed to resign over allegations of involvement in an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP health centre in Mirpur, Dhaka. She may submit her resignation to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed at any time, according to Atiqur Rahman Rumon, additional press secretary to the prime minister.
Prime Minister and BNP chairman Tarique Rahman issued the instruction to Ferdousi on Wednesday night, sources said.
Party leaders have reportedly warned that stricter action will be taken if she does not resign at the earliest. BNP may also take organisational action against the MP after her resignation.
The attack, vandalism and looting took place at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1 around midnight on September 24. The health centre’s facilities were later demolished.
Allegations have been made that Misti was involved in the incident. She has denied the allegations of involvement in the attack.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that no one would be spared if an investigation found evidence of involvement in the attack on the Radda Centre.
BNP has taken several organisational steps amid the incident. The party dissolved the 51-member convening committee of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP on Wednesday.
The committee of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo Dal was also dissolved. Organisational action has additionally been taken against several leaders at different levels of BNP and its affiliated organisations.
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