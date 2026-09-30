Higher Study in Australia: Door Still Open Amid Changing Rules

Every year, many Bangladeshi students look abroad for higher education. Some seek stronger academic opportunities or research exposure; others are thinking about international experience, career prospects and, where the law allows, a longer-term future abroad. The UK, other European countries, the United States and Canada are familiar choices. Australia has long been another major destination.
Official data reflect that interest. In the first five months of 2026, Bangladesh was among Australia’s five largest source countries for international students, accounting for about 4 per cent of the total. Australia also has 42 universities, alongside vocational and other education providers.
Recent headlines, however, have made many students and parents uneasy. Student visa costs have risen, migration policy is tightening and visa integrity is under closer scrutiny. Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has also proposed cutting more than 750,000 temporary visas over the first three years of a One Nation government.
So, is Australia still a realistic study destination?
Yes, but students need to understand what is actually changing and what it means for them.
A political proposal is not the same as current government policy. One Nation’s plan to cut more than 750,000 temporary visas is its own proposal, not a policy of the present Australian Government.
The current government is also seeking lower net overseas migration, but through a different set of measures. On 17 September 2026, it said net overseas migration had fallen to 292,000 and announced changes designed around Budget forecasts of 245,000 in 2026–27 and 225,000 in 2027–28. These include stronger compliance, action on visa hopping and restrictions on secondary applicants on most student visas. The changes will be rolled out progressively over the next 12 months.
At the same time, Australia continues to plan for international education. The National Planning Level for new overseas student commencements is 295,000 for 2027, the same as in 2026. It is linked to managed growth and visa-processing priorities, not a simple cap on total student visas.
Some changes already affect applicants directly. From 1 July 2026, the standard Student visa application charge rose from AUD 2,000 to AUD 2,500. The current financial-capacity benchmark for a single student is at least AUD 29,710 for 12 months of living costs, in addition to relevant tuition, travel and other costs.
Applicants also need to meet the Genuine Student requirement. Home Affairs considers why the applicant wants to study in Australia, why the course and provider make sense, and how the proposed study fits the applicant’s circumstances and future plans. A possible future pathway to permanent residence does not by itself make someone a non-genuine student, but study must remain the main purpose of the visa.
For applicants, this means checking the rules again when the time comes to apply.
Friends, former students, social media groups and education agents can be useful. But a prospective university student should also be able to check important information independently.
This confirms whether an institution and course are registered for international students. Then go to the university’s own website for entry requirements, tuition fees, English-language requirements, deadlines and scholarships.
For a research master’s or PhD, search the university or school website using keywords from your proposed research area. Read potential supervisors’ profiles and recent publications. If there is a genuine match, follow the university’s procedure for contacting them. If needed, contact the graduate research or international admissions office directly.
When you find information, check where it came from before acting on it.
Student visa holders can generally work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session and unlimited hours during scheduled course breaks. Students enrolled in a master’s degree by research or a doctoral degree are not subject to the 48-hour limit once their course has started.
International students also have workplace protections. From 1 July 2026, the National Minimum Wage is AUD 26.44 per hour for adult employees not covered by an award or enterprise agreement. Many workers are covered by industry awards or agreements with their own minimum rates and conditions.
Employment can help with expenses, but it should sit within a realistic financial plan. A part-time job is not guaranteed, available hours may vary and living costs can be high. Students should not assume future work will cover tuition and living costs.
The better question is whether Australia fits your academic profile, finances and longer-term plans.
Start with your academic record, English readiness, relevant research or professional experience and financial capacity. Choose a course that connects sensibly with what you have already studied and what you hope to do next. Compare tuition fees, scholarships and living costs. Research students should also consider supervisor fit and funding.
Do not rely on today’s information for an application you may lodge a year from now. Visa rules, fees and university requirements can change. Check Home Affairs, CRICOS and the university website again when you are ready to apply.
Australia has not closed its doors to international students. But the route is becoming more expensive, more closely checked and more dependent on careful preparation. That is not a reason to give up a serious plan. It is a reason to plan with better information.
There is still room to plan for Australia, but that plan needs to be based on current rules, real costs and a clear study purpose. A good study-abroad decision starts before the visa application, with reliable information and a clear reason for choosing the course, the university and the country.
Writer: PhD Researcher and Casual Academic, The University of Queensland, Australia
For many Bangladeshi students, the study-abroad process seems to start with IELTS, a university shortlist and an application deadline. In practice, those are later steps.10 days ago
Bangladeshi researcher Md Rabiul Alam has been elected as the Postgraduate Research Student Member of The University of Queensland Academic Board for a term of one year beginning on 1 January 2027. He secured the sole postgraduate research student seat on the Board through a competitive election inv10 days ago
The first-phase selection results for students who applied online for admission to Class XI for the 2026-27 academic year were published simultaneously at around 7:45pm on Wednesday. Students will be able to view their results through the designated In a separate notice, the Dhaka Education Board s13 days ago
Bangladesh’s Education Audit Directorate has identified Tk 20.32 billion in financial irregularities in 132 cases at 24 public universities, including unauthorised salary payments, construction expenditure and procurement violations, according to an audit report under the Comptroller and Auditor Gen