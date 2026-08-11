RAW chief Parag Jain’s Dhaka visit is routine, says Bangladesh PM’s information adviser

Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahid Ur Rahman on Tuesday said there was no reason for speculation over the Dhaka visit of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Parag Jain, describing it as part of routine activities.
Dr Zahid made the remarks at a press briefing on the progress of various government activities.
“RAW chief has come to Dhaka from China. His visit is part of routine activities. There is nothing to speculate about. The government may or may not issue a statement after his visit,” Dr Zahid said.
Earlier, on Sunday (9 August) afternoon, Parag Jain arrived in Dhaka from New Delhi with a four-member high-level delegation at the invitation of Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
The delegation accompanying Jain includes Ashwin Mukund Kotnis, Rahul Negi and Shaibal Roy Chowdhury.
Diplomatic sources said the RAW chief’s Dhaka trip is a routine visit. DGFI officials regularly visit India, while officials of India’s intelligence agency RAW also travel to Bangladesh from time to time.
According to the sources, during such visits both sides exchange observations and perspectives on the security situation and other issues of mutual interest.
It is also known that Parag Jain visited China before arriving in Dhaka. In addition to serving as RAW chief, Jain is also serving as Special Secretary of India’s Special Protection Group (SPG).
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