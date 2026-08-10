Rising student dropout rates from primary to higher secondary create a growing crisis

Dropout rates are rising across all levels of education in Bangladesh, from primary to higher secondary, despite government measures such as free textbooks and stipends, according to analyses of reports from education boards, the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) and the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS). At the secondary and higher secondary levels, about one in three students is dropping out, with rates even higher in technical and madrasa streams. The highest dropout rate is at the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent level, where more than one in three students drop out. The rate stands at 35.98%. According to updated data from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, 1,641,140 students passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in 2023. Of them, 1,483,889 registered for Class XI. That means 157,251 students who passed SSC and equivalent examinations did not enrol in Class XI, indicating that about 9.58% dropped out before admission to the next stage.

At the next stage, 433,304 students who registered in Class XI did not fill out forms for the HSC and equivalent examinations, or about 21.2% of registered students. In total, 590,555 students dropped out between passing SSC and submitting examination forms for HSC and equivalent examinations. The dropout rate is highest in technical and madrasa education boards. Under the Technical Education Board, 158,963 students registered for this year’s HSC examinations, but only 95,438 submitted examination forms. That means 63,525 students, or 39.96%, dropped out before the examination. Under the Madrasa Education Board, of 128,759 students registered for the Alim examination, equivalent to HSC, 79,009 submitted forms. That means 49,750 students who had enrolled are not sitting the ongoing Alim examinations. The dropout rate there is 38.64%. In the general education boards, 1,186,461 students registered for HSC, but only 794,477 submitted forms. As a result, 391,984 students, or 33.03%, dropped out. At the HSC and equivalent level, girls are dropping out at higher rates than boys.

Speaking at a press conference on 2 July, before the start of the HSC and equivalent examinations, Education Adviser A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon said, “As in the past, no one is being allowed to go to the examination hall without preparation. That is perhaps why the rate has increased. But this is a very bad indicator. Necessary measures will have to be taken.” A source at the Dhaka Education Board said a study has been initiated through the Bangladesh Examination Development Unit to investigate why students register but do not sit the examinations. Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education, said child marriage, child labour and rising education costs are among the main reasons behind student dropout. She said that although the government provides stipends, books and other support, secondary and higher secondary education are still not fully free. She recommended gradually introducing free education up to Class XII in line with Sustainable Development Goals commitments. According to BANBEIS Annual Report 2024, the dropout rate at the secondary level was 32.85% in 2023, meaning nearly one-third of students did not remain in education after moving up from primary school. The dropout rate among boys at the secondary level was 30.63%, compared with 34.87% among girls. The BANBEIS report said 102,015 students dropped out of schools, madrasas and colleges because of various natural disasters. Of them, 62,308 were girls, accounting for 61.08% of total dropouts linked to disasters.

In parliament on 14 July, the education adviser said the government is implementing a series of measures to reduce dropout at the secondary level, including the distribution of free four-colour textbooks, stipends, school feeding, school uniforms, shoes and socks. Dropout rates have also increased at the primary level. According to the Directorate of Primary Education’s latest Annual Primary School Statistics 2024, the primary dropout rate was 13.15% in 2023 and rose to 16.25% in 2024. Among boys, the primary dropout rate rose from 14.12% in 2023 to 19.02% in 2024. Among girls, it increased from 12.32% to 13.36%. The DPE report said dropout rates rose because of inflation-driven financial pressure and entry into the labour market at an early age, among other reasons. The report added that dropout rises as students move to higher grades. Bangladesh currently has more than 16 million children studying at the primary level in 118,607 institutions, including government and private primary schools, kindergartens and non-formal education centres. Monzur Ahmed, emeritus professor at BRAC University, told Ajker Patrika that the government’s steps to prevent dropout are positive. He said Bangladesh would not be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals unless it can prevent student dropout, and overall national progress would suffer. Multiple research reports identified the main causes of dropout as household financial hardship, child labour, child marriage, natural disasters and climate-related damage. Other factors include transport difficulties in reaching schools, declining quality of education, reduced interest in learning, parental disinterest and inflation.