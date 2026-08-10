Bangladesh U-20 coach raises safety concerns

Bangladesh Under-20 coach Gerard Jones has raised concerns about his safety and the handling of his personal financial information, saying a series of unsettling experiences in Dhaka have left him feeling “scared”, “vulnerable” and “alone”.

Jones, an English coach working in Bangladesh, said he had faced several worrying incidents while travelling around the capital, including people hitting his vehicle and surrounding it while demanding money.

He also questioned how some of his personal financial information had been communicated and shared. The coach, who is living in Bangladesh without his wife and three children, said the situation had become increasingly difficult.

“Being away from my wife and three children is already difficult,” Jones said, adding that incidents in Dhaka on consecutive days had left him feeling “extremely uncomfortable and vulnerable”.

In a post on Facebook, Jones wrote that he had been “blamed for things via written communication which puts me at risk”.

“Yesterday in Dhaka and today I experienced situations that left me feeling extremely uncomfortable and vulnerable, including people approaching the vehicle, banging on it and surrounding me asking for money. I have also had people personally approaching me for financial help on numerous occasions. Combined with the continued uncertainty and surprises, and the living conditions here, it has all become overwhelming,’’ he wrote.

Jones added, “I feel very isolated here without any empathy. I’m scared and fearful, overwhelmed, vulnerable and alone. I’m hoping everything is resolved as I just want to do my job without worries.”

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Tabith Awal acknowledged having seen Jones's social media post but said the federation would not respond to it publicly. “I have seen the post. It is unfortunate, but I have to respect freedom of expression,” Tabith told reporters. “The whole matter has taken an unfortunate turn because he has presented it incorrectly. Anyway, it is being resolved quickly.”

Asked whether the federation would take any steps in response to Jones's concerns about his safety, Tabith said: “The federation will not respond to that social media post. We will ignore his post. If he has any concerns, he can raise them directly with us.”

Jones had previously taken to social media to express his frustration over being unable to transfer money to his wife and children.

The BFF said his salary had been credited to his account, but that he had faced delays in transferring money to his wife because of certain tax-related regulations.

The latest episode adds to a series of concerns raised publicly by Jones since his arrival in Bangladesh, with the coach now seeking a resolution that would allow him to focus on his work without the financial and personal difficulties he says have left him increasingly anxious about his situation.

