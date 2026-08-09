PM hands over keys of new houses to flood-hit families in Banshkhali

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today handed over keys of newly built houses to families, whose homes were destroyed in the recent floods in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram. The Prime Minister handed over the keys to the beneficiaries after visiting the flood-affected West Banshkhali area under Baharchhara Union at around 1:20 pm as part of his programme to rehabilitate the flood-hit people. During his visit, the Prime Minister also talked to the affected people and inquired about the wellbeing of their families. Later, he also planted a ‘mahogany’ sapling in the area.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu and other senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister. Later, the Prime Minister attended a programme titled “House Handover, Grant and Relief Materials Distribution” at the Banshkhali High School and College ground, organised for the rehabilitation of families affected by the recent floods in Chattogram. Under the government rehabilitation initiative, 100 flood-affected families in Banshkhali were selected to receive the keys of the newly built houses.

Earlier, 100 affected families had been identified to receive the houses, which were constructed with government funding using RCC pillars, wood and corrugated iron sheets to make them more resilient to natural disasters, with each house having two rooms and an attached toilet. Heavy rain and hill runoff since July 7 inundated several remote and low-lying areas of Banshkhali, damaging homes and affecting fish farms, ponds and other water bodies. The Prime Minister earlier visited Matarbari in Maheshkhali to inspect development activities, including the Matarbari deep-sea port and coal-fired power project. After completing his Banshkhali programme, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Fatikchhari, where he will meet Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari at Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Ulum Babunagar Madrasah.