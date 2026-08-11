Dhaka Records 35 mm Overnight Rain as Forecast Signals More Showers–Thunderstorms

Dhaka received 35 millimetres of rainfall overnight into early Tuesday after several days of humid heat, with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasting more light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the capital and other parts of the country later in the day.
According to a weather forecast issued at 7am for Dhaka and adjoining areas, 35 mm of rain fell in the capital in the previous 24 hours. The rain, which began on Monday night and continued until early Tuesday, may persist through the day.
The forecast said the sky over Dhaka and surrounding areas may remain temporarily partly cloudy until noon, with a chance of light rain. Winds may blow from the south and southeast at speeds of 8-12 kilometres per hour during that period.
The department also said Dhaka’s temperature at 6am was 24.8 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures may remain nearly unchanged.
In its broader forecast, the Meteorological Department said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds may occur at many places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions on Tuesday.
The department said some places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions may also experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may occur at places.
The forecast added that a low-pressure area may form over the northwest Bay of Bengal.
The Meteorological Department said the monsoon axis extends through Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and central Bangladesh to Assam, with one extension reaching the northern Bay of Bengal. The monsoon remains fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the northern Bay of Bengal.
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