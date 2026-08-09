Issues can be resolved if two Prime Ministers hold talks: Indian High Commissioner

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi on Sunday said many complex problems between Bangladesh and India could be resolved through bilateral discussions, stressing that solutions emerge when both sides remain in dialogue.
Trivedi made the remarks while responding to a question from journalists after inaugurating a children’s play area at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in the capital, Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.
Referring to a scheduled courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday, journalists asked about the significance of the meeting. In response, Trivedi said, “We all have great respect for the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I have listened to many of his speeches. He is a people-friendly person. Our Prime Minister too (Narendra Modi) is similarly a people-friendly person.”
Trivedi added, “I think when the two leaders of the two countries hold discussions, many complex problems will be resolved. A solution is possible only when communication continues.”
Expressing a highly optimistic view of the current bilateral relationship between the two countries, the Indian envoy said there was a deep spiritual connection between the people of the two neighbouring nations.
Trivedi said, “I fully believe that the people of both countries are one. So, a solution to any problem will certainly be found. There is nothing negative here; everything is extremely positive.”
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