SSC and Equivalent Results 2026: Pass Rate Falls to 62.25%, Girls Lead in GPA-5 Attainment

Bangladesh on Monday published the results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, with the nationwide pass rate falling to 62.25%, down 6.2 percentage points from 68.45% in 2025. Girls outnumbered boys among GPA-5 recipients, while both the number of top scorers and institutions with a 100% pass rate declined sharply.

Education, Primary and Mass Education Adviser A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon formally announced the results at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education in the morning. According to ministry data, 1,829,485 students sat the final SSC and equivalent examinations this year. Of them, 1,138,877 passed, while 690,608 failed. A total of 116,676 students secured GPA-5 this year, compared with 139,032 last year, marking a decline of 22,356.

Of the GPA-5 recipients, 52,780 were boys and 63,896 were girls. That means 11,116 more girls than boys obtained the highest grade point. The dominance of science stream students in securing GPA-5 continued over humanities and business studies students. Only 669 educational institutions recorded a 100% pass rate this year, down from 984 last year, a decrease of 315 institutions. At the same time, 312 institutions did not have a single student pass. The number was 134 last year, meaning zero-pass institutions increased by 178 in a year.