SSC and Equivalent Results 2026: Pass Rate Falls to 62.25%, Girls Lead in GPA-5 Attainment

Bangladesh on Monday published the results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, with the nationwide pass rate falling to 62.25%, down 6.2 percentage points from 68.45% in 2025. Girls outnumbered boys among GPA-5 recipients, while both the number of top scorers and institutions with a 100% pass rate declined sharply.
Education, Primary and Mass Education Adviser A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon formally announced the results at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education in the morning.
According to ministry data, 1,829,485 students sat the final SSC and equivalent examinations this year. Of them, 1,138,877 passed, while 690,608 failed.
A total of 116,676 students secured GPA-5 this year, compared with 139,032 last year, marking a decline of 22,356.
Of the GPA-5 recipients, 52,780 were boys and 63,896 were girls. That means 11,116 more girls than boys obtained the highest grade point. The dominance of science stream students in securing GPA-5 continued over humanities and business studies students.
Only 669 educational institutions recorded a 100% pass rate this year, down from 984 last year, a decrease of 315 institutions.
At the same time, 312 institutions did not have a single student pass. The number was 134 last year, meaning zero-pass institutions increased by 178 in a year.
Board sources said institutions where no student passed would face investigation, followed by administrative and departmental action.
This year, 1,857,000 candidates had registered for the SSC and equivalent examinations. Students from 30,666 institutions sat the exams at 3,885 centres across the country.
Under the nine general education boards, 1,418,398 candidates took part. Dhaka Education Board had the highest number of centres at 510, while Mymensingh had the lowest at 188.
Under the Madrasah Education Board, 304,286 students sat the Dakhil examination at 742 centres.
Under the Technical Education Board, 134,660 students took the SSC and Dakhil Vocational examinations at 653 centres.
The written examinations began on April 21 and ended on May 20. After the theoretical examinations for Dakhil and vocational streams concluded on May 24, practical examinations were held.
Candidates can check results on their respective education boards’ official websites and by SMS. To get results by SMS, candidates must type: SSC <space> first three letters of the board name <space> roll number <space> examination year, and send it to 16140 or 16222. Each SMS costs Tk 1.39.
Examples provided were: SSC DHA 123456 2026 for general boards including Dhaka, SSC MAD 123456 2026 for the Madrasah Board, and SSC TEC 123456 2026 for the Technical Board.
Dhaka Education Board said candidates dissatisfied with their results or seeking re-scrutiny of answer scripts can apply online from August 11 to August 17.
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