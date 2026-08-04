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No Decision Yet on PM’s Attendance at New Delhi BRICS Summit

Staff Reporter
No Decision Yet on PM’s Attendance at New Delhi BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired a high-level meeting in the Cabinet Division conference room of the Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: PMO

No decision has yet been made on whether Prime Minister Tareq Rahman will travel to New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS summit, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday.

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat.

The BRICS summit is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on 12-13 September. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Tareq Rahman to take part in the event.

On 23 July, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told journalists at her office that the invitation for the Prime Minister’s visit to Delhi had been received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Indian side.

Shama Obaed Islam said the invitation letter had already been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Although Bangladesh is not a member of the 11-nation BRICS grouping, India has invited it as a special guest.

The current members of BRICS are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime MinisterTarique RahmanIndiaBRICS
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