No Decision Yet on PM’s Attendance at New Delhi BRICS Summit

No decision has yet been made on whether Prime Minister Tareq Rahman will travel to New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS summit, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday.
Dr Zahed Ur Rahman made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat.
The BRICS summit is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on 12-13 September. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Tareq Rahman to take part in the event.
On 23 July, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told journalists at her office that the invitation for the Prime Minister’s visit to Delhi had been received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Indian side.
Shama Obaed Islam said the invitation letter had already been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Although Bangladesh is not a member of the 11-nation BRICS grouping, India has invited it as a special guest.
The current members of BRICS are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Several people were reportedly injured after activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir were involved in a chase and counter-chase at Dhaka College around 12:30pm on Tuesday. Chhatra Dal leaders and activists of the Dhaka College unit later brought out a procession on campus at about 1:30pm.4 hours ago
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Prime Minister Tarek Rahman toured roads across the capital on Friday afternoon without prior announcement to inspect citizen services firsthand, including city corporation cleanliness drives, tree plantation, greening, drainage systems and broader urban management, according to officials. Assistant3 days ago