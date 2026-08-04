Dhaka Sees Morning Rain as Forecasts Storms in 13 Regions, Winds Up to 60 km/h

Rain fell in the capital on Tuesday morning as monsoon activity intensified across Bangladesh, with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasting rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds of 45-60 km/h in 13 regions, including Dhaka.
The Weather Department said Dhaka recorded 27 mm of rain in the 24 hours until 6am on Tuesday. The highest rainfall recorded the previous day was 113 mm in Kutubdia.
According to the storm warning centre’s forecast issued on Tuesday morning, the regions of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet may experience temporary gusty winds from the south or southeast, along with rain or thundershowers.
River ports in those areas have been advised to display cautionary signal No. 1.
The Weather Department said the extended axis of the monsoon trough stretches through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and northern Bangladesh to Assam. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and remains in a moderate state over the north Bay of Bengal.
Under its influence, many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and some places in Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions, may see temporary gusty winds with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Tuesday.
Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may also occur in some parts of the country, while day and night temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged nationwide.
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