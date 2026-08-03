Measles Death Toll Nears 850

Bangladesh recorded three more deaths in the past 24 hours among people affected with measles or measles-like symptoms, raising the total death toll since 15 March to 847, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Monday. Of the total deaths, 751 were among people with measles-like symptoms and 96 were confirmed measles deaths.

Health authorities said Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles-like symptoms at 326. Sylhet division followed with 113 deaths. Rajshahi reported 91 deaths, Mymensingh 71, Chattogram 61, Barishal 45, Khulna 32 and Rangpur 12.

Government data showed that 967 more people developed measles-like symptoms across the country in the 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday. Since 15 March, a total of 131,050 people have shown measles-like symptoms nationwide.

A further 113 people were newly diagnosed with measles in the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, the total number of confirmed measles cases in the country has reached 16,408.

Hospital admission data showed that 113,522 people have been admitted to hospital with measles-like symptoms since 15 March. Of them, 109,179 have been discharged after recovery.

The regular statistics released by the Directorate General of Health Services do not provide an age-wise breakdown of the deaths. Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.