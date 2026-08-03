Govt Reviews Plan to Continue School Admission Lottery

Bangladesh’s education administration is considering keeping the lottery system in place for government and private school admissions next year, amid concerns that reintroducing entrance examinations could place additional pressure on children, according to senior officials.

A top Education Ministry official, speaking to Ajker Patrika on condition of anonymity on Monday night, said discussions were under way on whether the lottery-based admission process should continue. “There has been discussion on whether the lottery method can be retained in school admissions. No decision has yet been made,” the official said.

The official said the possibility of bringing back the lottery system was being discussed because holding admission tests could create extra pressure on children. “A final decision may come this month,” the official added.

Separately, a senior official of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, also speaking on condition of anonymity on Monday night, said authorities were considering retaining the lottery system instead of examinations. “It is being considered whether the lottery can be retained instead of tests in admissions. The admission committee has been tasked with discussing whether the lottery can be kept and, if so, for which classes,” the official said.

The official said a final decision was expected after the publication of the SSC and equivalent examination results on 10 August. “We hope a final decision will come after the SSC and equivalent examination results are published on 10 August,” the official said.

Earlier, at a press conference held at the Education Ministry on 16 March this year, Education and Primary and Mass Education Adviser A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon announced that from the 2027 academic year, the lottery system for school admissions would be scrapped and entrance tests introduced.

At the time, Milon said: “For the admissions held at the beginning of the year, we are moving to a system of examinations instead of a lottery. I am informing everyone in advance so that all get the opportunity. We have withdrawn the lottery system.”

Lottery-based admission was first introduced in the first grade of government secondary schools for the 2011 academic year, replacing admission tests. The same system was extended to private schools in 2012. At that time, however, admission tests continued for classes two through nine. Later, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, lottery-based admission was introduced for all classes from the 2021 academic year, and the same method has continued since then.