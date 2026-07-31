PM Tarek Rahman tours Dhaka streets to inspect citizen services and urban management

Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Nazmul Haque Khan said the prime minister summoned the State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and the administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation to his residence earlier in the afternoon. At around 4:45pm, he left with them to inspect on the ground the overall state of waste management, tree plantation, greening, drainage systems and urban management in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation.

Prime Minister Tarek Rahman toured roads across the capital on Friday afternoon without prior announcement to inspect citizen services firsthand, including city corporation cleanliness drives, tree plantation, greening, drainage systems and broader urban management, according to officials.

During the inspection, the prime minister drove the vehicle himself and visited different parts of the city. The route included ECB Chattar, Mirpur DOHS, Diabari, Uttara Sectors 3, 4, 5 and 6, Airport Road, Kakoli intersection, Mohakhali, Farmgate, Manik Mia Avenue, Asad Gate, Mohammadpur, Salimullah Road, Iqbal Road, Tajmahal Road, Japan Garden City, Shyamoli intersection, Ganabhaban intersection, Zia Udyan, Sheorapara, Kazipara, Mirpur-10, Kachukhet, Cantonment, Sainik Club, Kakoli and Banani. Prime Minister Tarek Rahman returned to his residence on Gulshan Avenue in the evening after completing the visit.

The prime minister’s vehicle carried State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam; Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton; Bangladesh Nationalist Party central executive committee Special Secretary Muhammad Belayet Hossain Mridha; Prime Minister’s Private Secretary (2) Md Mehedul Islam; and Assistant Private Secretary (2) Abdur Rahman Sani, among others.

Prime Minister Tarek Rahman had also inspected Dhaka’s roads on Thursday night, according to the report. Speaking at an event on Friday, Mir Shahe Alam said, `Yesterday (Thursday), the prime minister took the administrator of the North City Corporation in the car and toured various places in the North City. He saw where further improvements could be made and gave necessary instructions. I was also in that convoy.'

Mir Shahe Alam added, `This is an elected government and the government has accountability to the people. We will have to go back to the people again in the next election. So, just as it is the responsibility of journalists to highlight people’s problems, it is the responsibility of the government to solve those problems.'

