Mirza Fakhrul Says Will Know Next President ‘In Due Time’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday that it was not possible to say anything definitively about who would be the next president of Bangladesh, adding that the matter would become clear “in due time.”

Fakhrul made the remarks at about 9:00am on Friday while leaving the inaugural session of the Bengal Delta Conference at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka. He was responding to a question from journalists after speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony organised by the Institute of Research and Analytics.

Journalists asked Fakhrul about rumours surrounding the possible resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and who would become the new president if he stepped down.

In response, the senior BNP policymaker said: “Nothing can be said with stress about the president’s issue. Please wait; you will know in due time.”