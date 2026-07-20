3 Rivers Flow Above Danger Level at 4 Stations, 44 Teesta Barrage Gates Opened

Water levels in three rivers are flowing above danger level at four monitoring stations in Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh Water Development Board has warned that continued heavy rainfall and upstream inflows could cause short-term or flash flooding in low-lying areas of several northern and north-eastern districts within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The warning was issued in Monday’s bulletin from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB). According to the bulletin, the Kushiyara River was flowing 30 centimetres above danger level at the Fenchuganj point in Sylhet and 3 centimetres above danger level at the Markuli point in Sunamganj. The Surma River was 16 centimetres above danger level at the Chatak point in Sunamganj, while the Someshwari River was 15 centimetres above danger level at the Kalmakanda point in Netrakona.

Significant rainfall was recorded over the past 24 hours both in Bangladesh and upstream areas. The highest rainfall in Bangladesh was 203 millimetres at Maheshkhola in Sunamganj, while the highest upstream rainfall was 371 millimetres at Williamnagar in Meghalaya, India. Flood forecasts said water levels in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers rose over the past 24 hours. Within the next 24 to 48 hours, those rivers may cross danger level and trigger flash or short-term flooding in low-lying parts of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Gaibandha and Kurigram. In the north-eastern region, water levels in the Surma, Sarigowain, Jadukata, Someshwari, Bhugai and Kangsha rivers are also rising. Within 24 to 48 hours, flooding may worsen somewhat in low-lying areas of Sherpur, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Sylhet and Sunamganj. The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise over the next five days. Within the next 24 to 72 hours, river levels at different points in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail may reach warning levels, raising the risk of inundation in low-lying areas.