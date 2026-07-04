PM Tareque Rahman Congratulates Donald Trump on US 250th Independence Day

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has extended greetings and congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the United States’ 250th Independence Day, according to a Foreign Ministry press release issued on Saturday.

In his message, the prime minister conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the people of the United States on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh, the people of Bangladesh and himself on what he described as a historic milestone. Prime Minister Rahman expressed hope that under President Trump’s pragmatic leadership, the United States would move toward greater prosperity in the years ahead.

Prime Minister Rahman said that alongside celebrations across the United States marking the 250th anniversary of independence, “America 250” had become a source of inspiration for people around the world. Prime Minister Rahman said people were drawing inspiration from the American dream, sacrifice, freedom, values, heritage, culture and the United States’ contributions globally.