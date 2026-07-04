PM Tareque Rahman Congratulates Donald Trump on US 250th Independence Day

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has extended greetings and congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the United States’ 250th Independence Day, according to a Foreign Ministry press release issued on Saturday.
In his message, the prime minister conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the people of the United States on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh, the people of Bangladesh and himself on what he described as a historic milestone. Prime Minister Rahman expressed hope that under President Trump’s pragmatic leadership, the United States would move toward greater prosperity in the years ahead.
Prime Minister Rahman said that alongside celebrations across the United States marking the 250th anniversary of independence, “America 250” had become a source of inspiration for people around the world. Prime Minister Rahman said people were drawing inspiration from the American dream, sacrifice, freedom, values, heritage, culture and the United States’ contributions globally.
Referring to bilateral relations, Prime Minister Rahman said the United States had stood by Bangladesh as an important friend and development partner since the country’s independence. Prime Minister Rahman said that over the past five decades, ties between the two countries had evolved into a strong and multidimensional partnership spanning trade and investment, education, defence and people-to-people contacts.
Prime Minister Rahman said Bangladesh-US relations had entered a new chapter since the beginning of this year, with notable progress in trade, energy cooperation and investment. Prime Minister Rahman also expressed gratitude for continued US support and generosity in addressing the Rohingya crisis.
Prime Minister Rahman said in the message that his government, and he personally, would continue working with President Trump and his administration to further strengthen and deepen the partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.
Prime Minister Rahman concluded by wishing President Trump good health, longevity and continued success. Prime Minister Rahman also wished the people of the United States peace, prosperity and happiness.
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