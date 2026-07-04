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'Despite losing the match, the small country on the other side of the Atlantic won hearts'
Published: 4:09 PM, 4 July 2026
'Despite losing the match, the small country on the other side of the Atlantic won hearts'
Topics:
Football World Cup 2026
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'Despite losing the match, the small country on the other side of the Atlantic won hearts'
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