US envoy for strengthening people-to-people ties with Bangladesh

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen today underscored the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and the United States, saying they want to share more of America's history and values to deepen mutual understanding.

Speaking to reporters at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan, Christensen said the story of America has inspired people around the world, including many in Bangladesh.

"We want to share more of our history with Bangladesh and help build people-to-people understanding between two countries," he said.