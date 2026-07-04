US envoy for strengthening people-to-people ties with Bangladesh

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen today underscored the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and the United States, saying they want to share more of America's history and values to deepen mutual understanding.
Speaking to reporters at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan, Christensen said the story of America has inspired people around the world, including many in Bangladesh.
"We want to share more of our history with Bangladesh and help build people-to-people understanding between two countries," he said.
The ambassador made the remarks while visiting the "American Fair" organised as part of the United States' Freedom 250 celebrations.
The US Army's 25th Infantry Division Brass Band is performing in collaboration with the US Embassy in Dhaka at various events across the country.
"We're also sharing history, sharing values, sharing ideals. So it's a really fantastic experience," Christensen said, adding that the celebrations offer a great way for us to bring a taste of America.
"Today is our real birthday. It's exciting to be here. We're having great celebrations across Bangladesh," said the Ambassador.
The US Embassy in Dhaka earlier announced the launch of 'America Week 2026'.
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