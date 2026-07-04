PM vows proper recognition of July martyrs, rehabilitation of injured

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today vowed to ensure proper recognition, rehabilitation and long-term support for the martyrs and those injured in the July Mass Uprising. The Prime Minister made the pledge while addressing the July National Conference at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Agargaon. He said the government remains committed to preserving the legacy of the July martyrs and honoring the sacrifices of those who were injured during the movement. "We are working to ensure the highest respect, recognition, improved quality of life, comprehensive rehabilitation and necessary support for the families of the martyrs and the July fighters," the premier said. Tarique Rahman said he often wondered what his late mother Begum Khaleda Zia, former prime minister and BNP chairperson, would advise if asked whether he should seek revenge for the injustices committed against her.

"I believe she would say, 'Your duty now is to unite everyone and move the country forward.' I know my brother would have given me the same answer," he said. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to bringing those responsible for the killings during the July uprising to justice but stressed that due process must prevail. "The trial of the July martyrs will take place on the soil of this country. However, justice must not become a source of injustice for anyone. Even if it takes longer, we must ensure that the guilty receive fair and proper justice," he said. The prime minister said the sacrifices made during the July Movement were driven by the aspiration to secure a better future for the people of Bangladesh. "The achievement of August 5 does not belong to any individual or political party. It belongs to every democracy-loving citizen of the country. It is the outcome of the collective sacrifices of the people," he said. Calling for unity, the prime minister said no nation can progress if it remains divided. Addressing families of the martyrs and injured, he acknowledged that their losses could never be fully repaired.

"You have lost your loved ones. Some of you have lost parts of your bodies. Those losses can never truly be restored. But if together we can build a stronger Bangladesh, one day you will be able to say with pride that your loved ones' sacrifices helped change the destiny of this nation. Let us all unite for the welfare of our country and its people," he said. The conference was jointly organized by the July '24 Martyrs' Families Society and the Central Executive Committee of Amra July Joddha. Hundreds of relatives of those killed and injured attended the event, many sharing their personal stories before the Prime Minister. The gathering was marked by emotional scenes as grieving family members recounted their experiences. With the slogan, "Bangladesh First," the conference featured a banner reading: "A proud history, an indomitable spirit. Let this 4th of July inspire everyone-the sacrifice that changed history." The programme began with recitation from the Holy Qur'an, followed by prayers for the martyrs, the national anthem and the screening of a documentary on the July Movement. The prime minister presented commemorative "July Memorial" plaques to representatives of martyrs' families and injured protesters, including Rob Mia, father of martyr Miraj; Ujjal Hossain, brother of martyr Selim; July uprising survivor Al Miraj; and July fighter Aminul Islam Emon. Organizers said commemorative plaques would later be distributed to all participants.