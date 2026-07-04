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Awami League will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh again, Home Minister clarifies

Awami League will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh again, Home Minister clarifies

Awami League will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh again, Home Minister clarifies

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BNPMinistry of Home AffairsSalahuddin AhmedAwami League
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