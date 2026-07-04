AI to be used to stabilize economy, market: Commerce Minister

Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, MP, today said the government will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to monitor the country’s market situation and help maintain price stability.

Speaking as the chief guest at a distribution programme of government assistance, award and materials at the Sylhet Sadar Upazila Auditorium this afternoon, the minister said the initiative would initially cover 30 highly sensitive commodities.

He said several government agencies are already working together to keep the market stable, adding that the AI-based system would go beyond tracking current prices.

“The integrated AI model will analyse commodity production, assess the possible impact of weather conditions on output and evaluate developments in international markets to generate comprehensive forecasts,” he said, adding that the model will be developed in coordination with several relevant ministries to strengthen market management and policy decisions.

Highlighting the government’s export strategy, Muktadir expressed his determination to establish Sylhet as one of the country’s leading vegetable export hubs.