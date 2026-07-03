Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Meets Iran Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Friday after arriving in the Iranian capital to attend the state funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli attack.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said on its verified Facebook page, alongside photographs of the meeting, that Ahmed held talks in Tehran with Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly.
According to the ministry, Ghalibaf warmly welcomed Ahmed and the Bangladesh delegation, who are visiting Iran to attend the state funeral of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed expressed deep sorrow over Khamenei’s tragic death and strongly condemned what he described as his brutal killing. Ahmed also conveyed solidarity with the Iranian government and the people of Iran on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh during the period of national mourning.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said Bangladesh and Iran share centuries-old friendship, deep cultural ties and a tradition of close people-to-people contact.
He also praised Ghalibaf’s constructive role in concluding the recent peace memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States. Ahmed expressed hope that the understanding would pave the way for lasting peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Iran and the wider region.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed reiterated Bangladesh’s support for the ongoing peace process and said he hoped all concerned parties would use the positive momentum to achieve sustainable solutions to unresolved issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He formally invited Ghalibaf to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.
Earlier, the Bangladesh delegation led by Ahmed arrived in Tehran on Thursday to attend the state funeral. At the airport, Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly Deputy Speaker Hamid Reza Haji Babaei welcomed Ahmed and the delegation.
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