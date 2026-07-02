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Cabinet committee formed to amend Visa Policy

BSS
Cabinet committee formed to amend Visa Policy
A cabinet meeting was held today at the Bangladesh Secretariat, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Photo: PMO

A cabinet committee headed by finance minister has been constituted to revise the Visa Policy 2006.

The committee has been constituted in a cabinet meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat today with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

The committee will recommend amendment to the existing visa policy to make the entry and departure policies of foreign nationals more easy and disciplined.

Following the meeting Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani told reporters that the proposed Visa Policy 2026 seeks to attract foreign investment, promote international business, facilitate the entry of skilled professionals, encourage tourism and the hospitality sector, and strengthen technology and knowledge transfer.

The new policy also aims to maintain national security while ensuring an appropriate balance in international diplomatic relations, he said.

It will be guided by the principle of reciprocity in managing international travel and is intended to establish a modern, efficient, and service-oriented immigration framework, he added.

Ministry of Home Affairs will give secretarial support to the cabinet committee, he said.

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique Rahmancabinetcommittee
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