PM leaves Dhaka for Barishal on daylong tour

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for Barishal this morning on a daylong visit to join several programmes, including a tree plantation campaign there.
Shortly after 6:00 am, the prime minister departed from his Gulshan residence by road aboard the red-and-green bus bearing the slogan 'Bangladesh First.'
Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said, "Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is travelling to Barishal by road to attend several tree plantation programmes. He will return to Dhaka in the evening after completing the day's engagements."
The Prime Minister's tour schedule includes tree plantation programmes at the newly re-excavated Sarikal-Batajor area in Batajor Union of Gournadi Upazila, at the Trish Godown Mass Killing Memorial site in the district headquarters, and along the Sagar River adjacent to Trish Godown.
In the afternoon, he will attend a views exchange meeting with leaders of the BNP and its associate bodies at the district Shilpakala Academy.
This is Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman's first official visit to the Barishal Division since assuming office as head of government.
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