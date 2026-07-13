PM leaves Dhaka for Barishal on daylong tour

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for Barishal this morning on a daylong visit to join several programmes, including a tree plantation campaign there.

Shortly after 6:00 am, the prime minister departed from his Gulshan residence by road aboard the red-and-green bus bearing the slogan 'Bangladesh First.'

Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said, "Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is travelling to Barishal by road to attend several tree plantation programmes. He will return to Dhaka in the evening after completing the day's engagements."