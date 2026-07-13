Heavy Rain–Thunderstorms Forecast Across Bangladesh, Dhaka Records 97 mm Rainfall

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely across large parts of Bangladesh on Monday, a day after widespread rainfall continued through midnight. Dhaka recorded 97 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours from 6am on Sunday to 6am on Monday, according to the weather update.

The forecast said most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions, and many places in Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, may experience temporary gusty winds accompanied by light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Monday. The forecast also said moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.

The weather office said daytime temperatures across the country may rise slightly, while night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged. Separately, the Storm Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Monday morning that gusty winds may sweep over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Jashore, Kushtia, Faridpur, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet by noon.