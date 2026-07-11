Five Killed in Narail Express Bus Crash on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Faridpur’s Bhanga

Five people were killed in a bus crash in Bhanga, Faridpur, on Saturday night after a passenger bus ran over local residents on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, highway police said. Police warned that the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continued. Angry residents later set fire to at least four vehicles, including the accident-hit passenger bus.

The accident took place at around 8pm in the Soyadi bus stand area of Bhanga upazila. All those deads were residents of the area.

According to highway police and local sources, an egg-laden pickup van overturned on the highway at around 7:45pm. Soon after the vehicle overturned, local residents went onto the road to collect eggs scattered across the highway.

At that point, a speeding passenger bus named Narail Express ran over them, causing multiple casualties at the scene. After receiving the information, highway police recovered five bodies from the spot.