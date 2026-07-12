US-Bangla to invest Tk 14,000 crore in 21 Boeing 737-8 jets, nearly doubling fleet by 2027

US-Bangla Airlines, Bangladesh’s largest private carrier, plans to invest about Tk 14,000 crore ($1.1 billion) to add 21 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to its fleet by 2027, according to a letter sent by the airline to Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun.
The new aircraft will be sourced from five of the world’s leading aircraft leasing companies. Once inducted, the airline’s fleet will rise from 25 aircraft to 46, nearly doubling its current size.
The letter said US-Bangla aims to use the Boeing aircraft to develop Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet as regional hubs. In addition to Dhaka, the airline plans to operate flights from the international airports in Chattogram and Sylhet to destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
US-Bangla said the expansion plan will be formally announced on July 29 at Hotel Sheraton in Banani, Dhaka. Boeing Vice President Paul Righi, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen, representatives of international aircraft leasing firms, and stakeholders from the domestic and international aviation, travel and tourism sectors are expected to attend.
The airline said details of the investment plan, aircraft delivery schedule and future expansion strategy will be presented at the event.
In the letter to the BIDA chairman, US-Bangla described the fleet addition as more than a business expansion, calling it a landmark investment in Bangladesh’s aviation sector.
Sources concerned said the airline is also preparing major upgrades to passenger services. The new aircraft will feature international-standard cabin interiors and premium seating, along with modern wireless in-flight entertainment systems.
Passengers will be able to use smartphones, tablets and laptops to access local and international films, dramas, television programmes and music, including Hollywood and Bollywood content, without cables. Each aircraft will also offer in-flight Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to use the internet, exchange messages and make phone calls while travelling.
The report said such features are available on many leading international airlines, but for a private Bangladeshi carrier this would be among the most significant technological additions.
Under the new plan, the leasing companies are scheduled to deliver the aircraft in phases between January and December next year. The expansion is expected to increase not only fleet size but also operational capacity, enabling the airline to launch more international routes, raise flight frequencies on existing routes and create new passenger transport opportunities.
US-Bangla said the initiative is also expected to generate hundreds of jobs across pilot, engineering, cabin crew and technical roles. The airline expects positive effects on tourism, trade and foreign currency earnings.
US-Bangla currently operates 25 aircraft: nine Boeing 737-800s, three Airbus A330-300s, 10 ATR 72-600s and three other aircraft. With the addition of the 21 Boeing 737-8s, the fleet will increase to 46.
Alongside all domestic destinations in Bangladesh, the airline currently operates international flights to Kolkata and Chennai in India; Male in the Maldives; Muscat in Oman; Doha in Qatar; Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates; Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia; Bangkok in Thailand; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Singapore; and Guangzhou in China. The airline also plans to expand services to more destinations in the Middle East and Asia.
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