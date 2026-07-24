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President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns

Ajker Patrika Desk
President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns
Mohammed Shahabuddin. File Photo

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has resigned. Parliamentary sources said, with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed scheduled to speak at a 5pm briefing on Friday at the Parliament complex about receiving the President’s resignation letter.

The information was confirmed by sources at the Parliament Secretariat. Preparations have already been made in parliament for the protocol of an acting President.

Shahabuddin, 75, took office as the country’s 22nd President on 24 April 2023 during the Awami League government. Under constitutional rules, his term had been due to run until April 2028.

Speculation over Shahabuddin’s resignation had been circulating for the past two days. The government, however, had not directly acknowledged the matter.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin May Resign Within DaysPresident Mohammed Shahabuddin, ajker patrika

Amid the developments, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, who had travelled to Thailand for medical treatment, returned to the country around noon on Friday, two days ahead of his scheduled itinerary.

Topics:

BNPPresidentAwami LeagueParliamentParliament SpeakerMohammed ShahabuddinConstitution
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